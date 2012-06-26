Fast Market Research recommends "Paints and Varnishes in BRIC - Market Opportunity and Environment, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- The paints and varnishes market in the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China) countries valued over US$29 billion in 2011, representing an increase of 56.3% from the value recorded in 2007. The market recorded positive annual growth rates every year during the review period (2007-2011), apart from in 2009 when it declined by 3.2% due to the adverse impact of the global economic crisis. Water-based paints and varnishes accounted for the largest share of the BRIC paints and varnishes market in 2011 with a market share of 46.4%. The second-largest category in the market was solvent-based paints and varnishes, which recorded a market share of 26.6%. China was the largest paints and varnishes market among the BRIC countries during the review period. The Chinese paints and varnishes market grew rapidly and recorded a CAGR of 16.90% during the review period.
Key Highlights
- The BRIC countries have played a major role in the growth of the paints and coatings market during the review period, as population growth, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income and focus on nuclear or smaller families have all combined to considerably raise demand for residential construction.
- Global sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will require substantial construction activity in infrastructure, commercial and residential sectors over the forecast period which will stimulate growth for paints and varnishes.
- Brazil is undergoing an extensive period of reconstruction, with plans to complete 12,265 infrastructure projects throughout the country by the end of 2016. An investment of US$800 billion for infrastructure spending is expected in Brazil over the forecast period, which will create a large demand for paints and varnishes in the country.
- Russia is preparing to host major international events including the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi and the 2012 APEC Summit in Vladivostok which will require substantial construction activity in infrastructure, commercial, and residential sectors over the forecast period which will stimulate the growth for paints and varnishes.
- The Indian government announced an investment of US$514 billion (INR23.5 trillion) in its 11th five-year plan, covering the 2007-2012 period. In addition, the government has increased infrastructure spending, from 7% of GDP to 10%, which indicates the potential for increased infrastructure construction activities that could require paints and varnishes.
- The level of construction activity in China will increase due to increasing FDI, rapid urbanization, ongoing industrialization, the expanding manufacturing sector and government efforts to develop infrastructure. This will create demand for paints and varnishes in China, enabling the country's paints and varnishes market to achieve a CAGR of 12.91% over the forecast period.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: The Valspar Corporation Ltda, Nippon Paint (China) Co., Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, ICI India Ltd, BASF India Ltd
