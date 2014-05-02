Recently published research from MarketLine, "Paints & Coatings: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2014 -- Global Paints & Coatings industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global paints & coatings market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global paints & coatings market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key paints & coatings market players' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global paints & coatings market with five year forecasts
Report Highlights
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The global paints and coatings market had total revenues of $136,724.5m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% between 2009 and 2013.
Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 5.8% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 39.8 million tonnes in 2013.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 5.3% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $177,020.2m by the end of 2018.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global paints & coatings market by value in 2013?
- What will be the size of the global paints & coatings market in 2018?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global paints & coatings market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
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