New Materials market report from MarketLine: "Paints & Coatings in Asia-Pacific"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Paints & Coatings in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific paints & coatings market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The paints & coatings market consists of liquid and powder based paints, varnishes and related products used for protective and decorative, industrial and automotive and specialty purposes.<\li> - The Asia-Pacific paints and coatings market had total revenues of $65,366.0m in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 9.5% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 18.8 million tonnes in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 6.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $90,595.3m by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the paints & coatings market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the paints & coatings market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key paints & coatings market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific paints & coatings market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific paints & coatings market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific paints & coatings market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific paints & coatings market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
What are the main segments that make up Asia-Pacific's paints & coatings market?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Paints & Coatings in Japan
- Automotive Paints Market by Coat Type (Electrocoat, Primer, Basecoat & Clearcoat), by Technology (Solvent-Borne, Waterborne & Powder Coating), Texture Type (Metallic & Solid), Vehicle Type & Geography - Global Trends & Forecast to 2018
- Paints & Coatings in Germany
- Paints & Coatings in France
- Paints & Coatings in the United Kingdom
- Paints & Coatings in the United States
- Paints & Coatings in Europe
- Global Paints & Coatings
- Green Solvents & Bio Solvents Market by Types (Lactate Esters, Alcohols, Glycols, Diols, D-Limonene, & Methyl Soyate), Applications (Industrial & Domestic Cleaners, Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks and Others) & Geography - Forecasts to 2018
- Microspheres Market By Type (Hollow, Solid), Application (Construction Composites, Medical Technology, Paints & Coatings,Cosmetics, Oil & Gas, Automotive, Aerospace)& Raw Material (Glass, Ceramic & Others) - Global Trends & Forecasts to 2018