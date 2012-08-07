PairShare.com Announces Innovative Peer-to-Peer Music Sharing iPhone App

Minooka, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- When it comes to sharing music, the trusty earphone bud is a long-time tradition. However, a new App for the iPhone, iPad and iPod now allows users to wirelessly share their music for free.



PairShare, developed for the market by a team of mobile technology experts, allows users to share music with those around them using Bluetooth streaming. In fact, the App’s signals can connect users with friends that are up to three hundred meters away.



While the concept itself is a true innovation, the site’s Marketing Manager explains that the PairShare development team wanted to create something that would dominate the music sharing scene.



“The team conducted a number of in-depth focus groups to identify what users really wanted,” says Lani Lugar.



She continues, “After listening to this feedback, the team went to work to build a powerful and compelling App that meets these requirements.”



PairShare’s features certainly come in abundance. For example, the App allows users to create a ‘ShareList’ made up of songs they would like to share with others. Anyone in the device’s BlueTooth vicinity can automatically scan for friends and use their App as a remote control to control the order and volume of each song.



Each song shared or listened to displays vital information about the album and artist, as well as cover art.



The App really is a piece of cake to use. Users simply connect to a friend, select a song from their ShareList and click ‘play’. Whether on a hike, on a bike, jogging, at the gym, or at the library, the PairShare music sharing app is a great way to enjoy listening to music with a friend.



While the application is easily accessible, costing just $0.99 to download, its team has created an abundance of free resources to stimulate the eyes and ears of any music fan. In fact, its latest infographic has instantly become a viral web hit.



Titled, “Top 10 iTunes Music Apps”, the stunning infographic takes users on a journey into some of the market’s most respected and feature-packed music Apps available through Apple’s iTunes store. From radio streaming Apps and online music platforms to world-famous auto-tune simulators, the graphic is giving music fans all of the information they require to stay on top of the hottest free Apps.



“Digital album downloads now make up more than a quarter of all album sales in the United States. This proves that integrating with music Apps is more important now than ever before. With this in mind, we wanted to create a free resource for those who want to keep their Apple device fully up to date with the latest trends,” Lugar adds.



With the PairShare development team working around the clock to add new features, site users are urged to check back frequently to find out what is new for the world’s most advanced iPhone App.



For more information, please visit: http://www.pairshare.com



Their progress can also be followed via Facebook, Twitter and the PairShare YouTube channel.



About PairShare

Based in Northern California, the maker of the PairShare iOS app focuses on proximity-based social networking applications. PairShare provides instant, vicinity-based social networking for the physical world by allowing users to use their mobile phones to instantly discover others and share music with those in the same physical location.



PairShare leverages Bluetooth wireless technology and has developed a solution for short-range wireless communication between mobile phone users that allows for real-time discovery of close-proximity users.



It provides a solution that allows high-speed media and music sharing that is 5 to10 times faster than that of 3G networks. PairShare strives to be the leader of vicinity-based social networking applications and has plans to launch additional iOS applications in the future.