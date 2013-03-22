Pajama Company Introduces Their Newest Line, Just Cozy

Orange, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2013 -- Popular comfort clothing manufacturer, The Pajama Company, has just announced the addition of their newest product line called Just Cozy. The line consists of animal-themed slipper socks for adults that are already proving to be a big hit.



For those who enjoy lounging around the house in their favorite pair of pajamas, The Pajama Company is probably already a well-known name. Now, though, their customers can also enjoy their latest line of slipper socks for adults, called Just Cozy.



These adorable little slippers are designed with animal themes, complete with floppy ears, sleepy eyes and button noses. The slippers aren’t just cute, but also warm, comfortable and practical. Each pair is knitted with an ultra-soft fleece lining and a non-slip sole.



The Just Cozy line features animal themes like pigs, monkeys, dogs, owls and cats. Although they were originally designed with kids in mind, the folks at The Pajama Company say they’re “suitable for all ages, and fit most sizes up to a 9, so why not get all the family involved?”



Besides slipper socks, The Pajama Company sells pajamas of all kinds, including their popular footed pajamas that include adult sizes. They also have nightshirts, separates, robes, boxers, pillows, and more. Their site features comfort clothing for men, women and children, as well as an assortment of sleep-related gifts.



About The Pajama Company

The Pajama Company is owned and operated by Ellie and Jilly Badanes. They wanted to sell not just pajamas, but comfort clothes in general, because they believe that life is great when you’re wearing your favorite pajamas. They have since created a line of pajamas and nightshirts, sure to become nighttime, or perhaps anytime, outfit favorites. For additional information please visit, http://www.thepajamacompany.com/.