Pakistan Food & Drink Report Q4 2013 - New Market Research Report

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- We expect Pakistan's private consumption to post steady growth in the current fiscal year (FY2013/14, July- June), although the rate of this development is now projected to be lower than previously thought, on account of slowing economic growth. Either way, the development of the country's food and drink consumption values will remain hampered by the lacking infrastructure and access to modern retail networks, with the under-par security and regulatory situation continuing to pose barriers to investment.
Headline Industry Forecasts (local currency):
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +9.58% year-on-year (y-o-y); compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to 2017 = +9.79%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales growth = +10.95% y-o-y; CAGR to 2017 = +11.50%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales growth = +12.01% y-o-y; CAGR to 2017 = +13.16%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +13.93% y-o-y; CAGR to 2017 = +14.74%.
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Key Company Trends
Calls For Financial Backing For Pakistan's Horticulture: According to July 2013 reports in the Lahore Times, Pakistan-based Harvest Tradings has called on financial institutions to invest in local horticulture in a bid to make it more competitive on global markets. According to the company's CEO, Ahmad Jawad, Pakistan's value-added horticulture exports are not able to compete on price with larger exporters and are thus missing out on sales in higher-value markets, such as the Gulf region and Europe. Jawad highlighted South America, North Africa and Central and Eastern Asia as key export destinations that can be targeted in coming years, providing the industry receives adequate support.
Key Risks To Forecasts
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