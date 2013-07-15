Pakistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013 - New Market Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Pakistan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Increased longevity in developed markets translates into an increased demand for aged care healthcare services and medicines. However, in emerging markets such as Pakistan, despite increased life expectancy, communicable diseases will remain a significant health burden over the next two decades - continuing to limit revenue earning opportunities for companies whose product portfolios contain medicines for the treatment of long-term diseases.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: PKR189.21bn (US$2.03bn) in 2012 to PRK209.65bn (US2.11bn) in 2013; +10.8% in local currency terms and +3.9% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: PKR523.27bn (US$5.60bn) in 2012 to PKR595.84bn (US$5.98bn) in 2013; +13.9% in local currency terms and +5.5% in US dollar terms.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Ratings: We continue to expect improving healthcare provision in Asia Pacific to bring opportunities for pharmaceutical and medical devices players due to a wider pool of patients. However, the success of these healthcare services depends on its implementation and subsequent monitoring. We highlight that not all countries will be able to succeed in their quest for better healthcare due to poor governance. Aligning with this, in BMI's Asia Pacific Risk/Reward Ratings (RRRs) for Q313, Pakistan has maintained its poor rank of 15th out of the 18 markets in the regional matrix. Pakistan ranks below the regional averages for both composite Risk and Reward figures, in spite of its large and growing population.
Key Trends & Developments
- In April 2013, Pharma Bureau, the representative body of the research-based multinational pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan, stated that the government should simplify the registration of new molecules so that patients in the country can benefit from newly discovered drugs and breakthrough technologies. According to the bureau, there are over 14,000 applications pending and despite the introduction of fees for fast-track registration, it continues to proceed at a slow pace affecting the performance of the entire industry.
- In January 2013, Pakistan's Pharmaceutical industry decided to boycott active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) from India, following the Punjab government's instruction to stop the use of Indian raw materials. The decision was taken during a meeting at the Pharma Health Office and was presided over by the Convener of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Pharmaceutical Standing Committee and owners of local pharmaceutical companies
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Nigeria Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Australia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Kenya Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Central America Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for March 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for January 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q1 2013
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends for February 2013 in Pharmaceuticals
- Partnerships, Licensing, Investments and M&A Deals and Trends in Pharmaceuticals - Q3 2012