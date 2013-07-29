"Pakistan Real Estate Report Q3 2013" Published

New Business market report from Business Monitor International: "Pakistan Real Estate Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Given the historically unsettled nature of the Commercial Real Estate sector in Pakistan, our in-country sources, in line with consensus, report that any accurate forecasts are extremely difficult in light of an ongoing precarious security situation. This has been particularly true going into the May 11 elections, where any developments could drastically change the real estate outlook. Now that the results are in, we wait to see what the policies of the newly formed PML-N National Assembly will look like. Nevertheless, after a peaceful transfer of power, we believe that this will be the first of several anticipated upside risks to the market and our forecasts.
With a focus on the three principal cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of a vast and rapidly expanding population on a market which is currently stagnant. There are still a number of prestigious new developments ongoing in the country which should contribute to a continuation in real estate investment in spite of the economic headwinds. In addition, a recent drive to build political and social relations between Pakistan and both the UAE and Saudi Arabia is likely to result in a huge jump in real estate investment in the country, and is already in evidence from a number of developments under way.
