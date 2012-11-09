Pakistan Real Estate Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Pakistan Real Estate Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- The Pakistan Real Estate report examines the Commercial Office, Retail, Industrial and Construction segments throughout the country in the context of Pakistan's continuing political instability and a far from solid economic recovery.
With a focus on the three principal cities of Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of a vast and rapidly expanding population on a market which is currently stagnant. There are still a number of prestigious new developments ongoing in the country (such as the World Trade Center under construction in Islamabad) which should contribute to a continuation in real estate investment in spite of the headwinds. In addition, a recent drive to build political and social relations between Pakistan and the UAE is likely to result in a huge jump in real estate investment in the country, and is already in evidence from a number of developments under way.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Even though we expect Pakistan's economic recovery to persist as domestic demand conditions continue to slowly improve, we believe that the economy's prospects remain below par, and its real estate outlook - particularly from an investment perspective - will be hampered by the government's fiscal mismanagement, the long-running energy crisis, and its substantial exposure to the EU. Our latest data collection in July 2012, charts commercial real estate performance over the first 6 months of 2012 which, while on the whole refusing to fall victim to wider headwinds, continues to lack dynamism and we see little to change that over the short term.
Key Points
- Rents and yields remain difficult to forecast, given the precarious security situation in the country.
- 2011 was a dismal year for real estate investment, both locally and from overseas, and it may take a while for new projects to sufficiently improve the country's bleak outlook, in spite of developments to this effect.
- We downgraded our real GDP growth forecast for FY2012/13 to 3.0%, from the previous 4.0%. - The construction industry value is expected to be US$3.78bn for 2012 based on year-on-year growth of -1.29%.
- Pakistan's sovereign debt ratings were downgraded by Moody's on July 13.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Qatar Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Australia Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- India Real Estate Report Q4 2012