Pakotec Samples Comes up With Bizarre Minimal Vol.2 in Varied Formats

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Pakotec Samples has introduced Bizarre Minimal Vol.2 product under Minimal Samples genre. 'Bizarre Minimal Vol 2' is a must have for producers of Minimal music, containing 100 ultra phatt and groovy no-kick loops recorded at 128BPM, and ready to use in your personal or commercial productions at no extra cost. Supplied with varied formats, this is an affordable collection of pro quality drum loops.



Music Sample Packs. Whether you're producing underground Minimal or commercial music with Minimal influences, you need authentic drums. Pakotec have created this collection of 100 loops – the second in a 2 part collection - specifically for you. All loops come in Apple Loops, REX and WAV formats.



Minimal Sample loops, they also offer Acoustic, Breakfast & Breaks, Drum and Bass, Dubstep, Electro, R&B, Trance, Tech & Techno, Hip Hop and House genres of Music Sample Packs.



About Pakotec Samples

Pakotec Samples is a leading sound design production house. Pakotec Samples is also a subsidiary of 'Pakotec Productions'. Over the last few years they have dedicated themselves to music and all its surroundings. They have created a line of extra high quality, focused and detailed sample packs for the discerning professional. Accordingly, these samples have become the benchmark for the new wave of samples used by top producers. They have started this company four years ago and develop their own technique to make better tools for producers and help you reach high quality productions. In this Store you will find comprehensive range of Samples Packs for download, Drum Samples, Apple Loops, MIDI Loops, Synth Sounds, Video Tutorials and more. To learn more about visit: http://www.pakotec-samples.com/