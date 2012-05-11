Pakotec Samples Launches Bombshock Trilogy

Tel Aviv, Israel -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2012 -- There is no better way to complete a wonderful meal, than with a delicious dessert that has a magnificent touch. In the past year Pakotec Samples brought the first meal that was the perfect start to the 'Bombshock Series' which was a huge success among the Drum & Bass top producers.



The time went by and then came along its close friend the 'BombShock D&B Hihats Loops Vol.1'.



This product game immediately added a new feel and color to the productions.



A top combination between those two products. It's not the typical primary meal, but they wanted to save the best for last. Like every product here in 'Pakotec Samples', they take care that every pack gets the top notch quality, fresh and unique content. After a long time of development and the right techniques, Pakotec Samples manage to achieve what they think is going to upgrade significantly a person's Drum & Bass sample Productions. Pakotec Samples is proud to present a product that closes the first part of the 'BombShock Series'.



'BombShock D&B Underloops Loops Vol.1'!

Filled with 130 powerful sample loops that goes under the original loops and sits perfect on any productions. This package is divided into two categories. Harder loops for the heavy, dark and dance-floor crusher Drum & Bass style and softer loops for the experimental side of this genre. All that comes with three different formats such as WAV, Rex and AIFF.



Pakotec Samples is highly recommending people to join forces between those three massive packs to get the perfect results. No matter if a person's a beginner or a professional D&B producer this product is definitely for everybody.



The accuracy of the samples loops while using various techniques, this powerful weapon has been made. For all Drum & Bass producers everywhere, 'BombShock D&B Underloops Loops Vol.1' blazes its way to shelves on the 8th of May 2012 with a price of €19.99.



About The Company

PAKOTEC SAMPLES is a leading sound design production house. Pakotec's diverse and wide range of top notch expertise have translated into platinum sales of best selling sample packs. Pakotec Samples is also a subsidiary of 'Pakotec Productions'. Over the last few years they have dedicated themselves to music and all it's surroundings. The pursuit of their lives is after better quality sound and understand the meaning of quality music.



Through feedback from producers and composers, Pakotec Samples is identified as a significant problem afflicting the modern music industry: The internet is rife with low quality, non usable samples often sold in gargantuan packs. They've created a line of extra high quality, focused and detailed sample packs for the discerning professional. Accordingly, these samples have become the benchmark for the new wave of samples used by top producers, as evidenced in their testimonials.