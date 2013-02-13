Paladin Securitization Auditors Rises to the Occasion as Bloomberg Terminal Loan Find Program Closes

Cheyenne, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2013 -- Two weeks ago it was confirmed that the Bloomberg Terminal shut down its Loan Find Program. Used by the majority of securitization and forensic loan auditors across the nation, this specific program was used to research mortgage securitization trusts and help identify the trust owners. However, since the sudden shut down of the program, many homeowners seeking mortgage audits have found that a large number of companies simply can’t provide the data they’re looking for.



Paladin Securitization Auditors, due to their internal system of locating mortgage trust data, was completely unaffected by the Bloomberg Terminal’s closing of the Loan Find Program. The company is now finding that homeowners in need of securitization audits or mortgage audits are taking advantage of this proprietary system and the request for services has hit record numbers. A spokesperson for Paladin said,



“Our phones are literally ringing non-stop with homeowners inquiring about alternatives to the Bloomberg Terminal for their mortgage audits. We have an internal system that’s unrelated to Bloomberg which we have used for years to provide quality mortgage audits to homeowners.”



Due to the rapid influx of business Paladin Securitization Auditors hired on additional personnel to help with the increased demand from homeowners seeking alternatives to the Bloomberg Loan Find Program. Rising to the occasion, they are still meeting their deadlines for producing securitized mortgage audits and attorneys and homeowners alike are more than satisfied.



Right now, Paladin Securitization Auditors is offering a free consultation for the Bloomberg Terminal Alternative to attorneys and homeowners. They can be reached at (877) 848-8088 or you can also email a representative here.



About Paladin Securitization Auditors

Paladin Securitization Auditors offers trial-ready securitization audits to attorneys & homeowners. They also offer unchallenged expert witness testimony.