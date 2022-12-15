Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term investors in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Palantir Technologies Inc. was announced.



Investors who are current long term investors in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NYSE: PLTR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Palantir Technologies Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: PLTR stocks, concerns whether certain Palantir Technologies Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado the plaintiff alleges that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Palantir's investments in marketable securities were having a significant negative impact on the Company's earnings per share ("EPS") results, that Palantir overstated the sustainability of its government segment's growth and revenues, that Palantir was experiencing a significant slowdown in revenue growth, particularly among its government customers, despite ongoing global conflicts and market disruptions, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was likely to miss consensus estimates for its first quarter 2022 ("Q1") EPS and second quarter 2022 ("Q2") sales outlook, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



