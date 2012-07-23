Palatial Barefoot Beach Real Estate Is Available Right Now

Naples, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- This 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom palace has two half baths and that is nowhere near the tip of the amenity iceberg. The outstanding property at 110 Guadeloupe Ln Bonita Springs, Florida 34134-8517 proper is an absolutely stunning home. With over 8000 square feet of opulence, this property is absolutely a marvel to behold.



This four floor single family unit comes with everything the modern family needs to live in style, luxury and convenience. Multiple kitchens and dining rooms cover all meal possibilities for a growing family, and multiple built in marble bars make this home perfect for an elegant party of social event. Complete with pre cable wiring, home automation, a state of the art intercom system and central vacuum this amazing property is as easy to maintain as it is to live in. It also comes equipped with its own private elevator, Gulf access and access to an on the Gulf beach.



Available right now, this marble and carpet floored palace is an investment in the future of any family, big or small. With a dedicated exercise room, media room, and multiple balconies and porches no family will run out of the space it loves in this beautiful example of Barefoot Beach real estate. And the caring and friendly people at the Barefoot Beach HOA are glad to assist with much of the outside maintenance and upkeep so that the homeowner is free to live their Naples beachfront dream life the moment they move in.



“Properties loaded with this much innovation and values are rare to see, even for me. I can’t want to make a family very happy with this stunning Barefoot Breach property.” –Corey Cabral



For more information about this property or others in the Naples area contact Corey Cabral at (239) 963-6590 or visit his website by clicking here.



