Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTN) Long Term Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Palatin Technologies, officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for an increase in the common stock available for issuance under the 2011 Stock Incentive Plan.



In the Proxy Statement filed by Palatin Technologies, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Palatin Technologies’ shareholders vote to approve an amendment to increase the common stock available for issuance under the Company’s 2011 Stock Incentive Plan from 3,500,000 to 7,000,000 shares.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on the shares of NYSEMKT:PTN common stock.



Palatin Technologies, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from $1.48 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2011 to $0.07 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2012 and that its respective Net Loss increased from $12.82 million to $17.25 million.



Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PTN) declined from $1.27 per share in early 2011 to as $0.402 in late 2011, $0.445 in mid 2012.



On June 10, 2013, NYSEMKT:PTN shares closed at $0.60 per share.



