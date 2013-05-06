Palberry Opens Its Services for Public

Mississauga, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Palberry, a Toronto, Canada based startup, today opened its services for general public. The site is an innovative platform that aids users in managing and organizing their data in accordance to time and place, while sharing the files with their family and friends. Speaking on the occasion, Saeed Masajedian the CEO of Palberry said: “We are pleased to announce the launch of our services for the masses and hope to provide a tool for better management of digital content, while maintaining the attractiveness of a social network.” The site started operations a few months ago; however, since it was in the testing phase, the access was limited to a few university students.



According to the sources, for the first time in history the users would be able to assign digital content including images, links, texts, videos, events or files to a location of map as well as a time in past, present or future. The users also have the option of adding friends and sharing the information in turn. The representative further added, “In any of the social media services present out there you would not find the option of sharing items with others in accordance with time as well as location. Our innovative tool offers the solution. You can find your friends’ stuff based on the time or location or both as per your preference.”



According to the sources, Palberry is offering one GB of free storage space to every user at this stage. If experts of the field are to be believed, the platform is the first step in allowing users to manage and organize their data and share with family and friends.



About Palberry

Palberry is a Toronto, Canada based startup offering innovative data management and organization and Social Media services. The users can sign up and share digital content with friends, while organizing it in accordance to time and date.



