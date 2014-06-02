Paleo Diet Recipes, Insights and Introductions to Paleo Culture on the Website, thepaleoculture.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Paleo diet recipes and helpful reviews of the popular paleo diet are available on a website called www.thepaleoculture.com. With expert advice on the diet’s benefits to athletes to a beginner’s guide, www.thepaleoculture.com has everything one would want to know about this ancient and beneficial diet.



“Known as the caveman diet, you don’t need to look to far to discover why this diet is so beneficial to the human body,” said Michael Ashley, a spokesperson for the website. “Eating fresh food gives your body many amazing health benefits that are unleashed on the paleo diet.”



The website offers a paleo diet review where the every detail of diet is explained. It shares the history of the diet and the difference between good and bad carbs. The experts at www.thepaleoculture.com explain why there is more fat in the paleo diet than other diets. They also address concerns about the diet’s safety.



“You can eat many great foods on the paleo diet, including poultry, steak, shrimp, and everyone’s favorite, bacon,” Ashley said.



The paleo diet is great for anyone who wants to lose weight or just become healthier, according to the website.



It is also good for athletes. The website offers information on what it takes to become a paleo athlete. It provides a guide on how to get the most from one’s body. The paleo diet for athletes concentrates on when to eat certain foods in relation to working out, cooling down and competing in events.



The website describes the five phases of the diet for athletes. It explains the pre-exercise routine, which includes consuming carbohydrates that are high on the glycemic index prior to working out or competing. The site also shares what to eat during a workout and what to eat afterwards and explains what an athlete needs to consider when eating during recovery. Finally, the website shares how to maintain the paleo diet for peak optimization.



According to the website, the health benefits of the paleo diet are very significant, which is why so many people have already chosen to utilize it.



About www.thepaleoculture.com

The website, www.thepaleoculture.com, shares the benefits of the paleo diet with those interested in losing weight, getting healthier or maximizing their bodies through proper nutrition. For more information, please visit http://www.thepaleoculture.com