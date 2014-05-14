Paleo Diet Recipes Now Available on "Nutrition You Can Trust" Blog

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Nutrition You Can Trust, one of the leading health and fitness blogs on the Internet, has published a series of articles on their site about Paleo diet recipes, an indication of how much impact it is having among health conscious people around the world today.



According to the latest studies, unprocessed and organic food recipes are the best option for those who want to live and eat healthy, and according to medical researchers, food prepared according to the Paleo diet are the most effective. As the blog points out, a good diet requires not just vegetables and fruits but also healthy fats and carbohydrates.



Besides Paleo, the Nutrition You Can Trust blog posted several organic food recipes people can try, as they are just as effective for weight loss and preventing the feeling of bloating that comes from unhealthy food. However, the entries in the blog are not limited to these two types of diet, as they have announced the Organics Series Part 3 as well as a comparison of organic whole foods and non-organic.



Nutrition You Can Trust also announced the availability of the Body Transformation Series fitness program. According to the blog, when this is done along with an organic whole foods diet, it will lead to increased flexibility and endurance. Besides these, the blog offers a host of other health services including nutrition consultation, exercise programs, health related news updates and more.



About Nutrition You Can Trust

Nutrition You Can Trust is a health and fitness blog maintained by Jon Antelline. The blog, which is updated on a regular basis, focuses on healthy food and recipes, health, nutrition and fitness. Unlike other blogs however, Nutrition You Can Trust covers several issues and topics including ways for cooking healthy and maintaining an organic garden.



Contact Details:

John S. Hayes

122 15th St. #2325

Del Mar, CA. 92014