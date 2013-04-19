Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- Diet Doc, provider of the extremely effective hCG diet have more closely involved another successful nutrition plan, the Paleo diet. Based on the idea that modern humans should consume foods that were consumed over 10,000 years ago, the Paleo diet provides dieters with a solid foundation upon which to ensure proper nutrition while dieting. The Paleo diet derives its name from the Paleolithic era, and bases its nutritional protocol on the foods that humans naturally consumed over 10,000 years ago. During the Paleolithic era, humans had a much smaller variety of available food; thus the Paleo diet recommends avoidance of grains, legumes, and refined sugars. By including the Paleo diet in its master nutrition plan, Diet Doc can ensure cohesion with, and optimal nutrition during a prescription hCG diet plan.



The hCG diet plans offered by Diet Doc allow for as many as 1250 calories consumed daily, making it much safer than outdated Simeons hCG diets. The company individually evaluates each patient, after which a master diet plan is developed depending on individual needs and weight loss goals. Once nutritional needs are established, the experts at Diet Doc custom design an hCG diet plan, which if deemed advantageous, can include the most successful aspects of other nutrition plans like those of the Paleo diet. Diet Doc includes as many as four different nutrition plans into one cohesive master hCG diet, ultimately capable of sustaining maximum patient health while producing fast weight loss. Most patients experience results of over one pound per day, making the Diet Doc diet among the most successful in the world.



The Ideology of the Paleo diet relies on the idea that the human digestive system is not capable of adequately processing and absorbing certain kinds of modern foods. Thus, the Paleo diet focuses on consuming foods that were available to humans during the Paleolithic era, including lean animal protein, nuts, fruits, and vegetables. The Paleo diet also recommends refraining from consuming modern farmed foods like grains, legumes, and refined sugars.



Diet Doc offers a free initial clinical evaluation for every new client, allowing their expert weight loss physicians to determine the individual characteristics that may be affecting weight gain. This individual approach allows for hCG diet plans to be designed around the patient's own body functions in order to maximize effectiveness. This master nutrition plan focuses on using the most effective methods available to produce fast weight loss. Often, individual factors such as allergies or even personal preference are considered before designing a personalized diet plan. The consistent outcomes are perfectly tailored diet plans to wholly coincide with each patient's individual health factors, resulting in the most effective fast weight loss available.



Diet Doc's master nutrition plan is fully intended to assure safety, reliability, and effectiveness to patients seeking fast weight loss with a prescription hCG diet plan, most boasting an average weight loss of over one pound per day. Available nationwide, Diet Doc offers this comprehensive diet plan, now including the popular Paleo diet to patients across the country via the national Telemedicine system. No longer is healthcare limited to a doctor's office. With Telemedicine, even those whose location makes receiving the best possible healthcare difficult, can consult with expert weight loss physicians, as simply as making a telephone call or videoconferencing on Skype. Patients around the country can now benefit from the most advanced weight loss system available, with the ease of making a telephone call.



