Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2013 -- Dieters may have heard that following a high protein paleo diet could help them quickly reach their weight management goals. Now, a new study suggests that the high protein paleo diet may even carry appetite-suppressing effects throughout the day when dieters consume high amounts of protein for breakfast. Diet Doc's hCG diet plans help patients create their own high protein paleo diet and offer prescription hCG levels in their weight loss supplements that enhance the appetite suppressing effects of their meal plans. Utilizing these naturally powerful hCG levels and weight loss supplements has helped thousands of Diet Doc patients across the United States, many of those clients quickly lose weight fast without nagging cravings.



As reported on by Medical News Today, while many dieters may follow a high protein paleo diet, they tend to eat only a small amount of protein in the morning and larger amounts for dinner. But, according to researchers with Biofortis Clinical Research, eating a high protein paleo diet for breakfast may curb hunger throughout the morning, compared with a low protein breakfast or skipping breakfast altogether. And, according to Kevin C. Maki, the principle investigator for this new study, "Eating a breakfast rich in protein significantly improves appetite control and may help women to avoid overeating later in the day."



Once patients decide to begin losing weight with prescription hCG levels, they will consult with a certified nutritionist, specially trained in programs like the paleo diet, to learn about incorporating high protein foods into their breakfast routine. Diet Doc understands that many of their clients may not have previous health education or a nutrition background and provide unlimited consultations with Diet Doc nutritionists so that patients can get answers for questions about the paleo diet or weight loss supplements and also receive suggestions for low calorie, high protein foods.



Each Diet Doc patient will also receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc's exclusive fast weight loss supplements that contain naturally powerful hCG levels to target stored fat in hard to reach areas of the body. Unlike other hCG diet plans, Diet Doc requires a prescription for their treatments and weight loss supplements because of their potent hCG levels. Many other hCG diet plans only utilize homeopathic hCG levels, and do not require a prescription, but these low hCG levels do not contain enough active ingredients to provide patients with any real fat loss results. Diet Doc is committed to providing their clients with only the highest quality of safe, active ingredients and provides their clients with a Certificate of Analysis in each shipment detailing the components of their treatments and weight loss supplements.



Combining a healthy, high protein meal and snack plan with Diet Doc's exclusive weight loss supplements not only increases the speed that patients are able to see excess, embarrassing fat melt away, it also allows them to do so without the negative side effects of dieting, like cravings or excessive hunger. And, in a recent in-house survey, an overwhelming majority of patients, 97%, reported fast and easy fat loss without struggling through uncomfortable dieting side effects.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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