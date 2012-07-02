Paleo on a Budget Book by Robb Wolf Is Reviewed In-Depth on CutBodyFatFast.com

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2012 -- According to statistics, one-third of adults in the United States are currently overweight, and another third are obese. In addition to making people feel low in energy, carrying excessive weight has been linked to a variety of serious health conditions including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular problems and joint pain.



In an effort to lose weight, people often try a diet and exercise program. But deciding which one is best for them can be confusing and overwhelming. Because there are so many different weight loss programs available, it can be hard for people to know which one might help them successfully shed their extra pounds.



A website has been getting a lot of attention lately for its vast amount of in-depth and helpful information that can help people eat better and lose weight.



CutBodyFatFast.com was founded by Russell Tuckerton, a father of two who realized that being overweight was starting to impact not only his health but his ability to keep up with his young children.



Tuckerton began researching various diets in order to find one that he thought was credible, based in science and most importantly—one that he would be able to follow. By sharing what he has learned about the various diets through his blog and user-friendly website, Tuckerton hopes to help other people lose weight and improve their health.



In addition, in the “Book Shelf” section of his website, Tuckerton reviews some of the latest popular books about diet and exercise. In a recently-posted article, he gives readers an in-depth look at “The Paleo Diet Budget Shopping Guide,” by Robb Wolf.



The idea behind the Paleo on a budget eating plan looks at how following a caveman diet can help with weight loss. In his Robb Wolf book review, Tuckerton offers readers an in-depth look at how and why caveman eating can lead to better health.



In his essay, titled “Eating like a Caveman Doesn’t Have to be Expensive, and Doesn’t Require a Spear or a Cross Bow,” Tuckerton noted that he especially liked the way Wolf discussed some of the cooking techniques that work exceptionally well for Paleo recipes.



In addition, as Tuckerton wrote on his blog, he also appreciated the book’s money saving tips that can help people save money while eating primitive foods.



“I found the guidance around buying grass fed beef very useful,” Tuckerton wrote in his review, adding that people who have never tasted grass fed beef will definitely love the book’s step by step approach to finding and purchasing the free range, healthy grass fed beef.



“Robb illustrates that it is far easier than you think to find and purchase from family farms. In any case, you’ll find the basics around being smart with where you’re spending your money.”



About CutBodyFatFast.com

CutBodyFatFast.Com was formed by Russell Tuckerton to share his learning and experiences with approaches to losing his fat belly, and healthier living through diet. A middle-aged father of two and technology executive, his perspective comes from trying to squeeze in lifestyle changes amidst work and family life chaos. The website features resources, reviews and helpful articles about a variety of programs and books all related to diet and health. For more information, please visit http://www.cutbodyfatfast.com