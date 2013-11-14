Paleo Recipe Book Review - Steal These Healthy Meals

Oakland Gardens, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Cooking with a Paleo recipe is becoming extremely popular as people get on board with this diet that eliminates undesirable food products, such as dairy items, vegetable oils, sugar, sodas, legumes, and processed foods. Instead, meals are full of tasty items that include berries, salmon, scallops, macadamia nuts, omelets, and chicken. The goal of the diet is to eat the food products that humans were meant to consume versus the processed foods that are so prevalent today.



The Paleo Recipe Book provides over 370 delicious recipes that are bound to hook you into eating the Paleo way all the time. Recipes are included for the usual breakfast, lunch, and dinnertime meals, and snack recipes are also featured. For those who value convenience and do not have a lot of time to cook, the benefits of choosing a Paleo recipe from this book is that all of them take 15 minutes or less to prepare and they are indeed easy to make.



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The book is set up so that users can easily find the type of food they like. In fact, there are 18 categories of food to select from, such as stews and curries, red meat, vegetables and sides, stir fries, snacks, and soups and stocks. Other sections focus on fish, pork, salads, delicious smoothies, eggs and omelets, offal/organs, and vinaigrettes, marinades and sauces. Completing the chapters are poultry, shellfish and seafood, dips and condiments, breakfast and desserts, and lacto-fermented vegetables.



Eating a Paleo recipe meal results in losing weight and feeling energized. This is a result of avoiding the wrong foods, cutting out wheat, corn, and oat grains from the diet, as well as soy, peanuts, margarine, and fruit juices. These are replaced by the right foods such as beef, frittatas, sardines, trout, coconut oil, clarified butter, almonds, and walnuts.



Available as an ebook, The Paleo Recipe Book also includes extras that aid in understanding Paleo and cooking successfully. There is a food list, time charts, a guide to good fats, and more.



Cooking a Paleo is cooking for a healthier lifestyle. It is choosing to eat as it was originally intended. The result is a fitter and more energized body and mind.



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About Paleo Recipe Book

The Paleo Recipe Book is the best solution to a healthy and enjoyable diet. With over 370 easy meals to cook, there should be no problems finding a way to satisfy those taste bud. The Paleo Recipe Book also includes the following.

1. 30 easy meals to cook that are great for your on the move needs,

2. 8 week meal plan to guide you every step of the way

3. 15 delicious dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth along with

4. And plenty of extra bonuses.



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