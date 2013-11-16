Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2013 -- Discovering which diet foods and paleo recipes work best for helping each individual patient reach their ideal body weight is something that most weight management professionals could assist their clients with. But, unfortunately, many of the diet plans and weight loss supplements available today claim to offer fat loss results without really considering the patient’s personal weight control needs. Diet Doc’s prescription hormone diet plans stand out from the rest because their team of experts works personally with each patient to determine which diet foods, paleo recipes and fast weight loss supplements are appropriate for the patient’s goals and create tailored diet plans diet plans around those goals.



The popular Paleo Diet has created unique paleo recipes that are low in carbohydrates to encourage the body to begin burning excess body fat for fuel. The idea behind these paleo recipes is that, while many people have become accustomed to burning processed carbohydrates, like potato chips, for energy, eliminating those carbohydrates as a source of fuel will encourage patients’ bodies to seek out a new source for that energy. By turning instead to stored body fat for fuel, patients following paleo recipes will begin quickly losing weight.



Diet Doc nutritionists work closely with their clients to determine if following paleo recipes will best serve their dieting goals or whether other low calorie, diet foods are more appropriate for losing excess and embarrassing weight. Patients will spend time learning about which diet foods are low in fat but still contain all the essential elements and minerals their bodies require in order to remain active and healthy. They will also receive a personalized meal and snack plan created around their own age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences and designed to address their underlying causes of weight gain and deliver fast, effective results.



Combining healthy diet foods with Diet Doc’s exclusive weight loss supplements and prescription hormone treatments helps clients increase the speed that they see results and also helps to suppress cravings for unhealthy food items. Each patient will initially consult with a Diet Doc physician to determine which weight loss supplements will best assist them in reaching their dieting goals. Physicians will recommend and prescribe weight loss supplements that increase the metabolism for greater fat burn, replace electrolytes to eliminate fatigue, block the absorption of carbohydrates to reduce cravings and more. And, because Diet Doc is committed to providing their clients with the highest quality weight loss supplements to enhance healthy diet foods, they produce all of their treatments, supplements and diet pills in their own, fully licensed and United States based pharmacies. Clients will also receive a Certificate of Analysis with each shipment detailing both the quality of ingredients as well as the levels of each active component of their treatments.



Diet Doc is dedicated to the success of each client and offers the services of their weight management experts to answer questions about the best methods and diet foods for losing weight, monitor the patient’s fat loss progress and offer support and encouragement during this important, and often life-changing, journey.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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