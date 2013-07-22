Paleohacks Paleo Cookbook- a New Product Makes It Easy for You to Go Paleo and Benefit from the Paleo Lifestyle

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/22/2013 -- Announcing the newest and perhaps most complete information collection on the Paleo Diet, Paleohacks Paleo Cookbook. Created and compiled by one of the internets largest Paleo websites, this collection solves one problem of “going Paleo” by giving you everything you need to get started including step by step directions.



The Paleo diet is one of the most popular diets of our time. It is based on the dietary habits of our Paleolithic ancestors and is also sometimes referred to as the “Caveman Diet”, or the “Hunter-Gatherer Diet”. The diet basically consists of meat, vegetables and fruits and eliminates grains, legumes and other processed foods.



Paleo enthusiasts claim many benefits from this diet including weight loss, increased muscle tone, increased energy, healthier hair and skin, as well as improvements in many inflammatory disease conditions. It is a fact that many chronic conditions are started or made worse by wheat and other foods. Autoimmune conditions can include arthritis, diabetes and many more. In addition, Paleo people also claim improvements in gastrointestinal disorders.



One obvious positive fact about the diet, is that you are able to enjoy many meals of satisfying foods like steak and shrimp. It is also fairly easy to eat a Paleo diet, while dining out. You can order a meat and vegetable entrée like ribs, and just pass on the bread. The Paleo diet is not a starvation diet by any means. You can eat very well.



It is also interesting that many people report positive results in both weight loss and the improvement of conditions, by only following the diet about 75%. In other words, you can cheat on occasion and still enjoy a lot of the benefits. It should be noted however that to improve health conditions may require you to follow the diet as much as possible.



Paleohacks is an online website-forum, made up of thousands of Paleo enthusiasts from all walks of life. The website is run by a noted chef. The popularity of this website and the amount of information in it, makes for an excellent resource for a book. The Paleohacks Paleo Cookbook actually comes with five other Paleo books, for the price of one Paleo cookbook. You also have the website community for support.



The Paleohacks Paleo Cookbook is a treasure chest of information on the Paleo diet, including delicious recipes that have passed the test of time by Paleohacks members. These are delicious, satisfying meals that can please and entire family. In addition, you also receive the bonus books which include important information such as a Paleo food list, dining out on Paleo, a quickstart guide and much more.



In each guide you are taken step by step from grocery store to preparing the meals. You are also given a great many snack and dessert recipes. This step by step guidance has filled a void. Many people that would like to try the diet, don’t know where to begin. The Paleohacks Paleo Cookbook will make you an expert and having you cooking delicious Paleo meals in no time at all.



The wealth of information, the support, and the bonuses, make Paleohacks Paleo Cookbook and excellent product for both the newbie and the seasoned Paleo person. It is very reasonably priced, and fully guaranteed.



For more information, visit Paleohackscookbook.com



About Stacy Lennon

Stacy Lennon is a writer and health enthusiast living in New York State. She is the webmaster of http://paleohackscookbook.com and can be reached at admin@paleohackscookbook.com