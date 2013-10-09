Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Paliburg Holdings Limited (617) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis market report to its offering

This SWOT analysis and company profile is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to gain a better understanding of the company's business.



WMI's 'Paliburg Holdings Limited (617) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis' report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format.



WMI strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about 'Paliburg Holdings Limited' for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

Provides analysis on financial ratios along with a competitor benchmarking section.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



Reasons to Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of the company.

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.

Obtain yearly profitability figures.



Key Highlights

Paliburg Holding Limited (Paliburg) is involved in the property development, construction and building related, and other investment businesses. The company focuses on the development and sale of properties, leasing of properties and provision of estate agency services. It also undertakes construction works and related business activities. In addition, the company owns and operates hotel, and is also involved in the provision of hotel management services. Furthermore, it is involved in the investment and trading businesses. Furthermore, the company focuses on the provision of asset management services, provision of financing services, development and sale of edutainment products, distribution of food products and travel agency services. Paliburg is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.



Companies Mentioned



Paliburg Holdings Limited



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