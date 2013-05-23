Palisade Hills Announces Details Related to Upcoming Musical Projects

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2013 -- Palisade Hills, a renowned name when it comes to producing new music as well as remixing the current ones from a range of fields including hip hop, electronic and dubstep among others today announced the details related to their new upcoming projects - The Remix Experience and Blown Away. The projects will be available to download from June 23 via mixcloud.com and mixcrate.com.



Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely excited to confirm that our upcoming projects - The Remix Experience and Blown Away would be available for download on mixcloud.com and mixcrate.com from June 23, 2013.” He further added, “The project also includes the track "Blown Away", the newest release from DeRon, featuring vocals by Madeline Puckette. The single features exclusive remixes from Alex Agore and Team Blacklight. While ‘The Remix Experience’ would be available for free, the ‘Blown Away’ single will be available on Apple iTunes and all major digital music distributers.”



According to the sources, The Remix Experience would have some popular songs and Billboard Hits from renowned artists including Adele, Gotye, Drake and Azealia Banks to name a few remixed by DeRon. The project would also include DeRon’s remix of ‘Default' by Atoms For Peace that was ranked at number four in the 'Best Of February 2013' playlist by the Glasgow-based Insularis Records.



DeRon has been rising the popularity charts for quite some time and the new projects are seen as another step in the direction. Experts are of the view that the same are likely to gain attention of music enthusiast from across the globe. The popularity of DeRon can be judged by the latest quote in Aerial Noise, the music blog – “Raised above ones head like a newly won championship trophy or a coveted world heavyweight belt, DeRon’s mind-boggling remix of Diplo’s ‘Express Yourself’ raises the bar once more to all onlookers.”



About DeRon

DeRon is a renowned mixer and producer with over 10 years of history of classical and jazz training in piano, tenor saxophone, guitar and degrees in Recording Arts and Entertainment Business. He has worked with quite a few renowned artists including Tim Dillinger, Patsy Moore and rapper Azealia Banks among others.



