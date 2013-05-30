Pallet Damage Reduction with Seegrid Documented in DC Velocity

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2013 -- According to Susan K. Lacefield, Associate Managing Editor for DC Velocity, “Pallet damage can add significant cost and waste to your supply chain. And it is not just the cost of repairing or replacing the pallet itself; you also have to factor in the expenses your company will incur if the product loaded on the pallet is damaged as a result.” DC Velocity reports the main cause of pallet damage is mishandling by forklift operators.



When robotic industrial trucks are used to transport palletized loads of goods, a reduction in pallet, product, and infrastructure damage occurs. “Removing the operator from the forklift or pallet truck automatically eliminates the decision making process from all aspects of transportation. When an unmanned robotic industrial truck is used to transport product, versus a fork truck operator, palletized product is moved reliably, safely, and in a consistent manner,” said John Mazock, Vice President of Manufacturing at Seegrid. Mazock went on to say robot transport eliminates:



- Pallet dropping

- Product damage

- Pushing pallets across a facility floor

- Improper pallet unloading

- Pallet tip over

- Improper pallet loading



“Using high-quality pallets from companies like GMA, CHEP, PECO, and iGPs will ensure pallet loading by the robot operator is seamless. Companies utilizing severely damaged pallets will not experience productivity and efficiency gains at the same rate as companies utilizing quality pallets,” stated Mazock.



DC Velocity article link: http://www.dcvelocity.com/articles/20130318-how-to-reduce-pallet-damage/



