Pallet Rack Company A.T.B. Material Handling Offers New and Used Forklifts

Commerce, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- A.T.B. Material Handling, typically known for selling used pallet racks and warehouse racks, further meets the needs of warehouses and industry handling services by selling new and used forklifts, as well. Adding to that, the company has an inventory of steel boltless shelving, cantilever racks, rolling warehouse ladders, and numerous other products to outfit a warehouse.



Forklifts are often an essential component to material handling at a warehouse: to move inventory from one location to another, or quickly transport heavy items, it’s essential to have the right machine. Offering forklifts in a variety of styles, A.T.B. Materials can outfit many warehouses with just what they need. The company provides both new and used sit-down gas/electric forklifts as well as stand-up electronic reach trucks. They also carry order picker forklift trucks. A warehouse that implements a system of pallet racking in combination with the right forklift will be better able to serve clients needs and move inventory more efficiently.



In addition to selling new and used forklifts, A.T.B. Material Handling offers a wide range of shelving solutions for companies across the country. Simply within the category of Los Angeles pallet racks, A.T.B. sells carpet racks, drive-in pallet racks, push back racks, drum storage racks, and more. On top of that, they offer clients used warehouse equipment such as boltless shelving, some of which can hold over 1000 pounds per shelf. As “the most trusted and well respected stocking distributor of used pallet rack and material handling equipment on the West Coast,” as stated by a company spokesperson, A.T.B. can handle the vast majority of warehousing needs.



About A.T.B. Material Handling

A.T.B. stands for Absolutely The Best, which is the type of service that A.T.B. Material Handling aims to provide to its customers by stocking all of the needed equipment for a warehouse. Started in 1995, A.T.B. has long been satisfying customers not just on the west coast, but all over the country, by maintaining a high standard for both customer service and warehouse materials. For additional information please visit, http://www.atbmh.com/.