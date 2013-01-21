Leading California Warehouse Equipment Distributor Opens New Operations Center

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- ZIGLIFT, a leading distributor of warehouse equipment and services, has recently consolidated four locations into one and is operating exclusively out of its new Cerritos location at 14141 Arbor Place. The new location and consolidated center will significantly increase the company’s productivity and ability to fulfill a higher number of orders with greater efficiency. This structure for operations also will allow for larger inventory and larger liquidations to be acquired.



Zsigmond Balla, President of ZIGLIFT, expressed excitement at the opening of the new location. “As of January 14, we are operating out of our new location and are looking forward to the opportunities it provides to provide better service to our customers. By working out of one centralized center, we have simplified many of our processes and systems which create savings we can pass onto our customers.”



ZIGLIFT offers a range of warehouse materials, equipment and storage including: pallet racking, manual and electric pallet jacks, metro/chrome shelving, boltless shelving, cantilevers and Fastrak pallet rack.



About ZIGLIFT / Rack Exchange of North America

Founded in 2002 and based in Southern California, ZIGLIFT/Rack Exchange of North America is a leading provider of warehouse solutions and supplies, as well as relocation and installation services. ZIGLIFT offers high-quality industrial pallet racking and shelving and many types of new and used warehouse equipment. ZIGLIFT ensures competitive prices, by working with liquidators across the U.S. to keep a selection of inventory available, with low overhead. For more information, please visit: http:www.ziglift.com.