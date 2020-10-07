Pallet Racking System Market 2020 Demand, Growth Analysis, Scope and Strategic Outlook - 2026

Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- Global Pallet Racking System Market Size, Status And Forecast 2020-2026



Global Pallet Racking System Market Size research report with COVID-19 impact is considered to be an accurate and deep assessment of the present industrial conditions along with the overall Pallet Racking System market size estimated from 2020 to 2026. The study report also showcases a comprehensive analysis of the leading business programs, Pallet Racking System future market share, and business-oriented planning, etc. The report investigates desirable factors related to the current industrial situations, Pallet Racking System market growth rates, demands, differentiable business-oriented strategies used by the Pallet Racking System market manufacturers/Key players concerning distinct tactics and the futuristic prospects in brief.



The global pallet racking system market is expected to grow around 7.4 % CAGR throughout the forecast period and reach value around USD 7 trillion by 2026



The total global market logistics in terms of value in 2017 reached about USS$ 7.2 trillion, which represent approx. 9% of the global GDP.



The research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.



Top Companies in the Global Pallet Racking System Market: Daifuku,KARDEX,Interroll Dyanmic Storage,Jungheinrich,SSI Schaefer,AVERYS Group,Mecalux,NEDCON,Estral Innovation and Applied Logistics,Dexion Gmbh,Montel,Hannibal Industries,Elite Storage Solutions,Ridg-U-Rak,ATOX SISTEMAS DE ALMACENAJE,Vertice Diseno,Poveda & CIA,Frazier Industrial and others.



The global market for pallet racking systems is segmented by frame load carrying capacity, system type, racking type, application, and end use. In terms of end use, the pallet racking systems market is segmented into packaging, food & beverages, electrical & electronics, healthcare, metal processing & manufacturing, building & construction, chemicals, logistics & warehousing, mining, and others.



The logistics sector is expected to grow at around 10-15% in the forthcoming years, largely due to growth in retail, E-commerce, and manufacturing sectors. This indicates that logistics demand will continue to grow and will create demand for large-scale warehouse spaces. Hence, robust growth in automation in warehouse space, coupled with rise in e-Commerce growth are cited to emerge as the key reasons for concrete growth in the global pallet racking systems market.



Global Pallet Racking Systems Market: Recent Developments



In 2018, Mecalux, S.A. constructed a new automated warehouse for Yamazaki Mazak in the U.K., which can store up to 60 containers weighing up to 500 kg each.



In 2018, Mecalux, S.A. installed Movirack mobile pallet racking systems in the logistics center of F.lli Sabbini, Italy, which can hold up to 2,132 pallets of 1,100 * 1,100 mm with a maximum weight of 1,300 kg.



In May 2016, the company Daifuku Co., Ltd. was ranked no.1 in the "Top 20 worldwide materials handling system suppliers 2016" by the U.S.-based Modern Material Handling magazine.



In September 2017, the company SSI Schaefer expanded its product portfolio through cooperation with and investment in the Austrian AGV specialist DS automation.



In July 2017, Kardex Remstar announced the purchase of the service operations of Alternative Handling Technologies



Global Pallet Racking System Market Split by Product Type and Applications:



This report segments the global Pallet Racking System market on the basis of Types are:



Up to 5 Ton

5 to 10 Ton

10 to 15 Ton

Above 15 Ton



On the basis of Application, the Global Pallet Racking System market is segmented into:



Packaging

Food & Beverages

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction



Regional Analysis For Pallet Racking System Market:



For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Pallet Racking System market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.



Influence of the Pallet Racking System market report:



-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Pallet Racking System market.



-Pallet Racking System market recent innovations and major events.



-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Pallet Racking System market-leading players.



-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Pallet Racking System market for forthcoming years.



-In-depth understanding of Pallet Racking System market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.



-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Pallet Racking System market.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?



-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.



-Key Market Features: The report evaluates key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.



-Analytical Tools: The Global Pallet Racking System Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.



Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.



How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:



All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



