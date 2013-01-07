Pallet Truck Shop Now Offers UK Customers the 1,000kg-Capacity I-Ton Pallet Truck Weighing Just 38kg

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2013 -- Pallet Truck Shop are now offering the environmentally-friendly I-ton Pallet Truck made entirely of non-metallic materials yet boasting a 1,000kg capacity. Pallet Truck Shop is one of the UK's leading Importers and Stockists of all types of Pallet Trucks and associated Handling Equipment including Stackers, Fork Lift Extensions, Platform Trucks, Moving Skates, Sack Trucks and Table Trucks.



Unloading multiple heavy loads in tight quarters requires a pallet truck that is light and maneuverable with an ample capacity rating. Pallet Truck Shop has just the solution now that they are offering the I-Ton Pallet Truck. Light, silent and easy to maneuver, the I-Ton uses a lot less energy while accommodating loads up to 1,000kg. The I-Ton is constructed from Techno-polymer compound, which is a highly rigid material that is as robust as steel. “This versatile new pallet truck is ideal for many businesses, industries and settings where versatility is key,” said a Pallet Truck Shop spokesperson.



Weighing just 38kg, the I-Ton Pallet Truck has a minimum lowered fork height of 85mm, a maximum height of 115mm, and an individual fork width of 155mm. The pallet truck’s top quality hydraulic pump can lift a pallet with just three strokes, and the central operating lever makes it easy to operate for both right and left-handed operators. The tough and long lasting single nylon rollers provide stability and durability while being easy to clean. Since the I-Ton will preserve its surface characteristics even when exposed to external corrosive agents, it is an ideal solution for food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries.



In addition to the new I-Ton, Pallet Truck Shop has a wide variety of table trucks and lift tables. They carry everything from scissor lift tables, static lift tables and hydraulic lift tables to a variety of electric lift tables with fully sealed & maintenance-free battery. Their range of pallet trucks are all supplied with top quality hydraulic pumps with a slow lowering three-position lever for fingertip control. Additional features like grease fittings, entry guides and tandem rollers to help spread the load make them among the best available.



Buyers can also find special purpose low-profile pallet trucks designed to operate with low clearance as well as disposable pallets and rough terrain pallet trucks. A range of galvanised pallet trucks provide durable corrosion protection and their stainless steel pallet trucks are ideal for use in the meat, produce and food industries.



From scissor lift hand-pallet trucks, heavy duty pallet trucks and a variety of sack trucks to a range of extra-long pallet trucks and mechanical pallet trucks, Pallet Truck Shop has every job and need covered with solutions boasting multiple quality features. Additionally, they offer rugged and reliable stackers, as well as extension sleeves. All products come with a twelve- month warranty. Online ordering is simple, safe and secure with delivery available nationwide throughout the UK. For more information, please visit http://www.pallettruckshop.co.uk



About Pallet Truck Shop

Now under new ownership, Pallet Truck Shop is quickly becoming the #1 pallet truck shop on the web with a wide range of products, excellent customer service and an easy ordering process. Pallet Truck Shop is one of the UK's leading Importers and Stockists of all types of Pallet Trucks and associated Handling Equipment. Their products include Stackers, Fork Lift Extensions, Platform Trucks, Moving Skates, Sack Trucks and Table Trucks.