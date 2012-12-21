Pallet Trucks UK Launches New Website to Further Assist Customers with Their Transport Needs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2012 -- Pallet Trucks UK has just launched their new website, PalletTrucksUK.co.uk, to quickly and simply provide customers with information about their extensive range of products. Established in 1984, the company is one of the largest wholesalers of transport equipment in the UK. Featuring hundreds of high quality models in stock, the company’s new website allows customers to easily find the merchandise they need and receive it when they need it most.



Pallet Trucks UK states, “With the launch of our new site, our goal is to become a main contender in the pallet truck industry. Our competitive prices and nationwide delivery allows us to provide customers with the products they want and need, at prices they can afford.”



With the holidays in full swing, many businesses are becoming inundated with new product orders. A large number of these orders will be shipping from warehouses and distribution centres that use pallet trucks to transport goods from storage to shipment areas. Given the influx of holiday orders, many factories and companies are in need of additional pallet trucks and other types of transporting products to meet their increased demand.



Pallet Trucks UK is setup and ready to assist companies with their boost in transport needs. The company has a 60,000 square foot distribution warehouse containing more than £7 million worth of stock ready for immediate shipment.



Site visitors can browse through the company’s extensive selection of available products, including their wide range of pallet trucks. The company features regular hand pallet trucks, high lift pallet trucks, weighing scale trucks, electric trucks, portable pallet trucks, low profile trucks, rough terrain trucks, galvanized and stainless pallet trucks, plasterboard pallet trucks, specialist pallet trucks, reel carrying trucks and more. Customers can also choose from a comprehensive selection of stackers, lift tables, sack trucks, forklift fork extensions, platform lifts, moving skates, drum loaders and accessories.



The new Pallet Trucks UK website allows customers to not only view the available products, but also lets them purchase them directly on the site.



For more information about the new Pallet Trucks website or to view the company’s large array of products, visit http://www.pallettrucksuk.co.uk



About Pallet Trucks UK

Established in 1984, Pallet Trucks UK is one of the largest wholesalers of transport equipment in the UK. With hundreds of high quality models in stock, the company features a 60,000 square foot distribution warehouse with more than £7 million worth of stock ready for shipment. The fully licensed company, along with its new website, PalletTrucksUK.co.uk, provide customers with the utmost in customer service and a comprehensive selection of products, all at competitive prices.