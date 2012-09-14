PalleTruckShop.co.uk Announces New Ownership and Improvement Plans

Kingswinford, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2012 -- Pallet Truck Shop has just announced that PalletTruckShop.co.uk is now under new ownership and management with exciting plans for improvement in responsive support, easy ordering, fast delivery and customer service. Pallet Truck Shop is one of the UK's leading Importers and Stockists of all types of Pallet Trucks and associated Handling Equipment including Stackers, Fork Lift Extensions, Platform Trucks, Moving Skates, Sack Trucks and Table Trucks.



One of the most ubiquitous yet least noticed tools in moving goods and services from one place to another is the pallet truck. It can be argued that without them the flow of goods would come to a virtual halt. As one of the UK’s leading importers and stockists of the widest selection of pallet trucks in the country, Pallet Truck Shop must constantly work to improve their services to help the manufacturing and goods transportation sectors work efficiently. With the recent ownership change of PalletTruckShop.co.uk, the new ownership is in the process of bringing ever-increasing improvements of service, support and delivery to the manufacturing sector.



“Our main aim is to continue to provide a wide range of quality products at competitive prices as we implement plans to make Pallet Truck Shop the #1 pallet truck website on the web through improved responsive support, easier ordering, faster delivery and the best customer service possible,” said a PalletTruckShop.co.uk spokesperson.



Pallet Truck Shop has a wide variety of table trucks and lift tables including scissor lift tables, static lift tables and hydraulic lift tables. Buyers can also find a variety of electric lift tables with fully sealed & maintenance-free battery as well as reliable brakes that ensure stability and safety. Their range of pallet trucks are all supplied with top quality hydraulic pumps with a slow lowering three-position lever for fingertip control. Additional features like grease fittings, entry guides and tandem rollers to help spread the load make them among the best available.



Their special purpose range of low profile pallet trucks are designed to operate with low clearance and disposable pallets while their rough terrain pallet trucks can travel over ground where ordinary pallet trucks have difficulty. A range of galvanised pallet trucks provide durable corrosion protection and their stainless steel pallet trucks are ideal for use in the meat, produce and food industries.



From scissor lift hand-pallet trucks, heavy duty pallet trucks and a variety of sack trucks to a range of extra-long pallet trucks and mechanical pallet trucks, Pallet Truck Shop has every job and need covered with solutions boasting multiple quality features. Additionally, they offer rugged and reliable stackers, as well as extension sleeves. All products come with a twelve month warranty. Online ordering is simple, safe and secure with delivery available nationwide throughout the UK. For more information, please visit http://www.pallettruckshop.co.uk



About Pallet Truck Shop

Now under new ownership, Pallet Truck Shop is quickly becoming the #1 pallet truck shop on the web with a wide range of products, excellent customer service and an easy ordering process. Pallet Truck Shop is one of the UK's leading Importers and Stockists of all types of Pallet Trucks and associated Handling Equipment. Their products include Stackers, Fork Lift Extensions, Platform Trucks, Moving Skates, Sack Trucks and Table Trucks.