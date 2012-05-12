Palm Beach Flooring Company Floor & Decor Opened for Business on May 10 in Boynton Beach, Florida

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2012 -- On Thursday, May 10, residents of Boynton Beach, Florida and the surrounding areas got an exciting new shopping option for all of their flooring needs.



Floor & Decor opened its newest location at 1974 High Ridge Road. The 100,000-square-foot showroom is the seventh store in Florida for the Atlanta-based flooring retailer. Current locations include Tampa, Clearwater, Pompano, Hialeah, Jacksonville, and Orlando.



The Palm Beach flooring company offers its customers a wide selection of ceramic tiles and hardwood flooring at extremely reasonable prices. The store also features a huge range of marble selections, granite, and laminate flooring choices for both residential clients and contractors.



In addition, the West Palm Beach flooring store offers a complete line of tools and accessories that are needed to complete any hard surface flooring project.



The Floor and Decor in Boynton Beach will offer even more products than the other locations throughout Florida. For example, it will also feature countertop selections, two cabinet suppliers, and a Design Gallery that displays the latest luxurious trends and styles for the entire home, including the bathroom and kitchen.



According to Bryant Scott, President of Floor & Decor, customers who are looking for flooring in Boca Raton and the surrounding areas will find a first choice shopping option at the newest location.



“We have become a large company, but we will never lose the focus that each store serves a unique, local community,” Scott said.



“Not only do we consider what merchandise to carry based on the individual needs of each market, but we are also committed to having our stores heavily involved in the community with a wide variety of charities and events. Our stores employ local residents, and we give our store managers license to work with community organizations to assist with fundraisers, building projects, and to serve as an extension of the surrounding community.”



Scott added that the newest Floor & Decor location will serve the specific flooring needs of the Boca Raton, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Deerfield, Pompano Beach, Lake Worth, Aberdeen, Lantana, Delray Beach, High Point, Kings Point, and Highland Beach communities.



About Floor & Decor

Floor and Decor is a leading specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market, offering the broadest selection of ceramic, stone, tile, wood, and laminate flooring available in the industry. Floor & Decor sources directly from manufacturers around the globe to bring the world’s best and most innovative flooring to our customers at the lowest price in the marketplace. In addition, Floor & Decor stocks the necessary tools, decorative, and related accessories for flooring projects. Floor and Decor is focused on the residential remodeling segment. For more information, please visit http://stores.flooranddecoroutlets.com/boynton-beach