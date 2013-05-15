Palm Beach Makeup Expert, Has Partnered with the Skin Science Institute, Med-Spa

North Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- Women know when they are looking good, they also feel great. There is a certain boost of confidence that originates when women know they are looking their best. Everyone dreams of getting great skin and looking their best. Palm Beach Makeup Expert has teamed up with The Skin Science Institute, Med-Spa to help people look amazing.



Palm Beach Makeup Artist, Elysa Ross at the Palm Beach Makeup Expert is a certified Medical Aesthetician and an experienced Makeup Artist. She started out in Manhattan, NY, fifteen years ago training with celebrity makeup artist, Pamela Taylor. Since then, Elysa has come a long way and has worked with many celebrities and her work has been featured in popular magazines. Her high profile clients include Sex and the City's Patricia Field, the Soprano's Oksana Lada, Friend's Mathew Perry and many others. Elysa understand the needs of her clients and pays special attention to each client so that they look their best after visiting The Palm Beach Makeup Expert. There are numerous high quality services such as Palm Beach Eyelash Extensions which gives women lush and natural looking eyelashes without the need to wear mascara or fake eyelashes. Palm Beach Wedding Makeup is great for women who want to look perfect on their special day. Elysa can help brides look radiant and beautiful with makeup that lasts all day, and Palm Beach Skincare is for people with problems like acne, rosacea, hyper-sensitive skin, scarring and aging. Their other services include:



- Solving Chronic & Cystic Acne

- Correcting Brown Spots & Sun Damage

- Fixing Misshapen Eyebrows

- Tattooing Eyebrows after Hair Loss

- Tattooing Lip Color

- Crafting Eyelash Extensions

- Providing on-location Hairstyling & Makeup



Because of their partnership with The Skin Science Institute, Med-Spa; the list of skin care and spa services available of clients has increased. These high quality services include Clinical Facials, Microdermabrasion, IPL, Botox, Dermal Fillers, Laser Hair Removal, Fraxel, Photo Rejuvenation, Permanent Cosmetics and Teeth Whitening. The Skin Science Institute provides Laser Technologies and Advanced Medical Skin Care for Men, Women & Teens. The Skin Science Institute has the finest physicians & technicians in South Florida onboard to provide their clients with noticeable & affordable results.



For more information and contact details of Palm Beach Makeup Expert visit: http://www.palmbeachmakeupexpert.com/ and for contact details and information about their new partners The Skin Science Institute, Med-Spa please visit: http://www.theskinscienceinstitute.com



Media Contact:

Elysa Ross

North Palm Beach, Florida

info@PalmBeachWeddingExpert.com

www.PalmBeachMakeupExpert.com