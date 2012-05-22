Palm Beach Real Estate Company Supports Governor Scott's Real Estate Mission

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2012 -- Governor Rick Scott is currently in Spain working to further build business relations between Florida and Spain. Among the many business development organizations attending meetings and conferences with the governor are Florida real estate professional. Spain and other European countries are beginning to invest heavily in Florida real estate as they take advantage of rock bottom pricing. Governor Scott is encouraging Spanish businesses and Spanish citizens to take advantage of Florida’s growing economy through investment.



The Harelik Team, Palm Beach Real Estate Professionals with decades of experience, came out in support of Governor Scott’s mission to bring investment to Florida via real estate. They have seen an infusion of sales coming from overseas investors and welcome Spanish citizens to explore the amazing active adult communities available in Palm Beach. The Harelik Team also commented that South Florida is a great option for investors seeking overseas real estate. Spanish citizens can enjoy the Florida weather, while being located in the largely bilingual South Florida.



Some wonder why exactly real estate is a hot topic on Governor Scott’s tour. Real Estate investment, especially in states like Florida, is becoming extremely appealing with the overall growth of the US economy. Florida real estate is at an ideal point in the market for purchasing. With home prices being lower than they have been in ten years and prices leveling off – many are considering this to be the time to buy in Florida. According to TheHarelikTeam.com blog, “It appears that the real estate market started its upward trend. Homes may never get any cheaper than they are now and this year might be your last chance to cash in the some of the best residential real estate deals”.