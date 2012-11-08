Palm Beach Real Estate Group Experiences Post-Election Boost in Inquires

Wellington, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Election for the president of United States recently ended so business is back to normal. Many companies and business slowed down due to such focus on this election. Now since this election is over, real estate market is given a significant boost. Active adult communities such as Valencia Reserve are now given more attention than ever. Everyone is looking for that home for one to relax and enjoy for the rest of his or her lives. Many active adult communities are available for those who are done working and want a quiet as well as peaceful place to stay. Valencia Reserve is one of the premiere active adult communities available. This community is full of single homes that are nice and simple for those wanting to live a peaceful life. According to the website:



“As previously mentioned on this blog, the market has absolutely bottomed out and now is a great time to buy in Palm Beach’s wonderful over 55 communities. Home builders in the Palm Beach area like GL Homes have continued developing in this area creating astonishing communities like Valencia Reserve that has wonderful features and amenities including a 41,000 square foot clubhouse and beautifully constructed homes. GL Homes continues investing in Palm Beach because of its incredible weather, large appeal as an over 55 community, and strengthening real estate market. “



Right now the real estate marketing is booming, especially for active adult communities. There are many homes available in Valencia Reserve for one to choose from.