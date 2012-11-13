Palm Beach Real Estate Team Launches New Video 'Next Step' for Seniors

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- New Video has been recently launched as the ‘Next Step’ for active adult communities from the Palm Beach Real Estate Team. This video is for those interested in active adult communities. These communities are for adults that are above the age of 55 years old. Many adults above the age of 55 are looking for a change of scenery in order to enjoy a quiet and peaceful life. Plenty of neighborhoods are filled with children and activity the entire neighborhood. A lot of these communities hold events that last up until all hours of the night. Those who do not want to live in these types of neighborhoods can look into over 55 communities. Here is some information from the Palm Beach Real Estate Team:



“First of all, this decision mostly applies to Over 55 persons. Although some Over 55 communities allow up to 20% of under 55 residents, for the most part this blog is aimed at the Over 55 crowd.



Prior to moving to Villaggio (an over 55 community) Candace and I (The Harelik Team) were growing tired of Big Wheels being left outside and teenagers cutting across our property and Halloween pranksters. We don’t have anything against any of these people BUT we wanted a more settled down and controlled community. Candace and I have become advocates of Active Adult Communities and that has become our specialty. We live it and we love it.”



Active adults communities are those who want to live a peaceful life surrounded by those in the same demographic above 55 years old. Many of these over 55 communities are filled with activities throughout the day for everyone to enjoy.