Palm Beach Real Estate Team Offering Advanced Search Features on Their Website

The Harelik Team, a leading Palm Beach real estate group, is now offering advanced search functions on their website that allows visitors to search by community, price, and more. The search features are designed to help users navigate the often complicated Palm Beach County real estate market, according to The Harelik Team.



The search functions by city include: Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Lakeworth, Loxahatchee, Royal Palm Beach, Wellington, West Palm Beach Homes for Sale and more. In addition to these individual communities, visitors can search all active adult communities in Palm Beach County by popular communities. These communities include Avalon Estates, Baywinds, Mizner Falls and multiple Valencia Over 55 Communities.



The dynamic search functions provided by TheHarelikTeam.com also allow users to search by price range. These price ranges are listed as “Homes to $100,000” with increments of $100,000 leading all the way up to Homes “Over a Million”. This search function utilizes the power of the Multiple Listings Service (MLS) to pull any and all active listings in Palm Beach county matching specific criteria.



The Harelik Team is a leading real estate group with decades of experience in real estate and business. According to the website they, “love working real estate and working with people. We have a strong sense of sharing and helping. We’re fortunate because we love our work”. Their website is considered by many to be a leading resource in Palm Beach real estate; according to their site, “Here you can find what your home is worth, find that perfect property, learn about Mortgages, Money Matters, Active Adult Communities and so much more”.