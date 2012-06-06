Palm Beach Realtor Comments on Scandinavian Florida Real Estate Investors

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2012 -- A recent report in the Palm Beach Post has shown a significant increase in European-based investors – namely those from Scandinavian countries like Norway and Sweden. This comes as a shock to most as European economies appear to be more focused on austerity and recovery rather than investment. However, The Harelik Team (Leading Palm Beach Real Estate Team) commented on this increase mentioning similar trends in their recent business.



Scandinavian investors are part of an infusion of domestic and foreign investment in Palm Beach real estate, according to The Harelik Team. Based on information provided in the Palm Beach Post article, the majority of Scandinavian investors are coming from Norway and Sweden. Norway is the richest country in the world in per-capita income and Sweden has seen a serious resurgence in its economy and appears less impacted by European economic turmoil.



The Harelik Team recently commented on efforts by Governor Rick Scott to increase European Investment in Florida real estate and the trend of European investment in Palm Beach county appears to be continuing. With European markets looking dismal, real estate investors are looking overseas to diversify their assets and put their money in a more stable real estate market. Palm Beach is also developing a variety of expatriate communities and has always been a huge vacation destination.



The Harelik Team also commented on certain appeal Florida holds for European investors. The real estate economy has stabilizes over the last couple years and Palm Beach country has year-round warm weather. Year-round warm weather would be particularly attractive to Scandinavians who experience some of the coldest most prolonged winters on the planet. The Harelik Team specializes in 55 plus communities in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington and more