Palm Beach Realtor Launches Resources for Buyers

Palm Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- The Harelik Team, realtors based in Palm Beach who specialize in Over 55 Communities, has created a section on their website that provides a variety of resources to assist prospective home buyers. This information can be accessed by placing a mouse over the “Resources” tab, which launches a drop down menu. The resources that are provided cover a diverse number of subjects relevant to those seeking to purchase or sell a home, including information on mortgages, FHA loans, and how to find the right house. There are also links to local government websites, information about several Palm Beach Communities, and a guideline on golf courses.



Individuals 55 and over constitute a large and growing minority in the United States, and there has consequently been an increase in demand for communities that are friendly to their age group. Older residents have particular needs that are distinctly important relative to other demographics, including a desire for a quieter and more peaceful environment, and a preference for warmer climates. As a result, Over 55 Communities have become very popular, as they provide seniors with living areas that are comfortable, safe, exclusive to their age group, and full of opportunities to be active and healthy.



Subsequently, the Harelik Team, composed of a married couple that lives in an Over 55 Community, focuses on connecting home buyers 55 and over to communities suited to their needs, with a particular emphasis on “active adult communities” that provide recreational and leisurely opportunities.



“Prior to moving to Villaggio (an over 55 community) Candace and I (The Harelik Team) were growing tired of Big Wheels being left outside and teenagers cutting across our property and Halloween pranksters. We don’t have anything against any of these people BUT we wanted a more settled down and controlled community. Candace and I have become advocates of Active Adult Communities and that has become our specialty. We live it and we love it.”



To that end, their website provides a listing of 32 of the most popular Over 55 communities, as well as guidelines for choosing the ideal one. The launching of the resources section is the latest effort in providing assistance in the home buying process. Additionally, the Harelik Team offers visitors to the site contact information for any inquiries not addressed in the Resources section.