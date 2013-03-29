Palm Cove Elementary PTA Hosts 3rd Annual Spring Bazaar

Pembroke Pines, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2013 -- The Palm Cove Elementary PTA, a nonprofit school volunteer organization, will host its 3rd Annual Spring Bazaar on Saturday, April 20, 2013 from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM.



The event will feature bounce houses, food, prizes and local entertainment. Local merchants will be selling crafts, toys, accessories, clothing, new & used items, electronics, house-wares and more. The Mayor of Pembroke Pines, Frank Ortis, is expected to make an appearance. The school will be raffling tickets to SeaWorld Orlando, tickets to a Marlins Baseball Game, tickets to the Davie Pro Rodeo and many other great prizes donated by the aforementioned organizations.



"We're excited about this opportunity to unite our school and church communities in Pembroke Pines through this wonderful family-friendly event," said Danay Escanaverino, President of Palm Cove Elementary PTA.



The event will be held on April 20, 2013 at Palm Cove Elementary School, located at 11601 Washington Street, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025. Vendors who are interested in participating are encouraged to contact the PTA by emailing palmcovepta @ gmail.com or by calling 786-529-0339.



About Palm Cove Elementary PTA

The Palm Cove Elementary PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association comprised of parent and teacher volunteers that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone in the Broward County community who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. Learn more at http://www.facebook.com/palmcovepta



Contact:

Palm Cove Elementary PTA

Danay Escanaverino, President

Email: palmcovepta @ gmail.com

Tel: 786-529-0339