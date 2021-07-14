Palm Energy Offers Instant Back-Up Power Solutions in North America

Bonita Springs, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2021 -- Palm Energy offers many energy solutions and services to businesses in North America. Their services include Utility bill management, reporting, analysis, audit, renewables and distributed energy resources, and many more. With its products and technology, clients can focus on their business no matter what the global or local disruption may be. The company has a team of highly trained professionals who have served end-users of all types and sizes. They constantly monitor the energy pricing and utility conditions to ensure their partners' energy management and resiliency needs are fully optimized.



Speaking about the company's energy solutions and services, the company spokesperson said, "According to some research study, the utility industry in the USA is faced with several challenges. The challenges include the increasing number of blackouts, lack of significant transmission and distribution upgrades, and undersupplied power grid during critical times. Moreover, power outages cost the USA economy an average of $59 billion per year. At our company, we use the most advanced technology to offer comprehensive energy solutions."



Palm Energy offers resiliency and reliability solutions for clients faced with power blip. Their R3Di technology offers near-instant backup energy capable of sustaining long-duration outages. It also enables the company to provide considerable energy savings and typically serves as a foundational building block for various future distributed generation projects. The company offers solutions that can run parallel with utility or independent and indefinite island mode. They ensure that their operations and services meet the various ISO, FERC, DOE, and Utility standards. With the company, clients can realize a powerful financial and operational unlock for their business which future-proofs operations, improves sustainability, and ensures compliance.



Speaking about the company's power and gas procurement and risk management services, the company spokesperson said, "We constantly monitor national and market-specific trends and strive to understand our clients' business to maximize value while minimizing risk for their energy budget. Our team of experienced professionals handles the tedious work of managing various energy suppliers, utilities, and many more. Thus, enabling our partners to focus on their core business. To know more about our solutions, clients can visit our website."



Wondering where to find a demand response management system? Palm Energy offers excellent demand-side management and ancillary services. They have highly trained professionals who make sure opportunities for demand-side management are fully pursued, investigated, implemented, and tracked. Over the years, the company has helped its partners enroll and manage their participation in programs such as utility, emergency, reserves, and many more. Businesses looking for the best services can consider contacting Palm Energy. The company offers a warranty, compliance services, and maintenance. With them, one can get cost-effective and industry-leading energy metering solutions.



About Palm Energy

Palm Energy, LLC offers no-blip instant backup power solutions in the USA. They achieve this through their no CapEx energy and reliability service agreement and R3Di technology. The company guarantees energy resiliency and efficiency. Over the years, they have managed over one billion in power and gas procurement and risk while analyzing 25,000 utility bills a month.



Palm Energy, LLC

8901 Quality Road

Suite 10

Bonita Springs, FL 34135

Telephone: 1-844-397-2692

Website: https://palmenergyllc.com/