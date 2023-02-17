Palm Oil Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants IOI Group, Royal Golden Eagle, Astra Agro Lestari

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2023 -- HTF MI recently released a survey report on Global Palm Oil Market that aims to deliver a detailed outline of the changing trends, growth scenario, and market development activities to strategize business activities with useful strategies. In order to derive profitable and sustainable growth, Palm Oil manufacturers constantly need to develop strategies to lead the demand curve of consumers and further leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers is considered in the research coverage that includes company profiling of FGV Holdings Berhad, IOI Group, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Wilmar International, Royal Golden Eagle, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri-Resources, First Resources & Sampoerna Agro.



Palm oil is one of the world's most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.



The global palm oil market size was valued at USD 63.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% in terms of revenue from 2023 to 2030.



Segmentation, Targeting & Positioning



The Palm Oil study has considered relevant information on Market Maker highlighting end consumers and their buying behavior, and purchasing patterns.



Palm Oil Product Types: Crude Palm Oil & Palm Olein



Palm Oil Major Applications/End users: Food Industry, Bio-Diesel, Surfactants, Cosmetics Industry & Others



Regions Included: North America [United States, Canada, Mexico], Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam & others], Europe [Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Benelux, Russia and Rest of Europe], South America [Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Rest of South America], Middle East & Africa [GCC Countries, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa]



The business models and operations of Palm Oil Market players have seen sustaining efficiencies that help improve margins. With that in mind, supply chain transformation is a key area of focus for leading companies in Palm Oil since the majority of players such as FGV Holdings Berhad, IOI Group, Sime Darby Berhad, Musim Mas, Astra Agro Lestari, Bumitama Agri, Genting Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLK), Wilmar International, Royal Golden Eagle, Indofood Agri Resources, Golden Agri-Resources, First Resources & Sampoerna Agro seek to have a more efficient and effective supply chain system as per the survey.



Global Palm Oil market players invest in line with consumer demand. Large MNCs and local players have significantly grown production capacity in the Palm Oil market to enhance footprints. New facilities are utilizing optimized technologies to drive efficiency and capacity to suffice high volume requirements.



A chapter is included in the Global Palm Oil Market Study showing important points of the survey such as major reasons for the companies to improve supply chain visibility in coming years; some of the parameters considered in Palm Oil Market survey are "Enabling right product, right time, right place strategy" by manufacturer, "Speedy decision making", "Ability to move into new markets", "How supply chain risk is managed", "Compliance related to regulatory changes" etc.



"29% of manufacturers cited that their supply chain is fully integrated across the business and channels"



