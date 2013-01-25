Palm Springs Real Estate Agent Janine Stevens Attains $21 Million in Real Estate Sales for 2012 Q4

La Quinta, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2013 -- Palm Springs real estate agent Janine Stevens reached a milestone of over 21 million dollars in sales in the 4th quarter of 2012, which capped a year of stellar accomplishments. Stevens has been a real estate professional specializing in luxury residential real estate in Palm Springs since 1989.



As a standout among Palm Springs real estate agents, Janine Stevens brings a lifelong love and understanding of the Palm Springs area as well as invaluable experience and knowledge to bear for each of her clients. From her professional start in 1989, Stevens has worked with Landmark Land Company, KSL Desert Resort, Dyson & Dyson Real Estate Associates and Hideaway selling real estate in the La Quinta Resort area. Now working with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Stevens capped the fourth quarter of 2012 by selling over 21 million dollars in real estate.



“Having grown up in the Coachella Valley, I have a lifelong love of the beauty of this area and its people so I see it as my responsibility to bring the highest level of customer service and energy to the table for each of my clients,” said Stevens.



Consistently a top producer representing buyers and sellers of Palm Springs homes, Stevens sells more homes in La Quinta than any other agent today. With special expertise in selling luxury golf course homes in the country club communities of La Quinta, Janine has established an exceptionally strong client base within PGA West, The Hideaway, Tradition Golf Club, and other La Quinta resort areas.



Stevens was recently appointed Director of Coldwell Banker Previews International in La Quinta. She is supported by a staff of professionals offering an array of agent and client services. Stevens and her staff are known for attention to detail and unparalleled customer service in support of every client.



Buyers can get their first introduction to the area’s available homes and neighborhoods via the real estate Palm Springs professional’s website. From profiles of each golf community and its membership info to information on a number of non-golf communities, buyers can get a strong feel of the area and the available properties. Website visitors can view each listing with pricing, photo tour and virtual tour. They can also perform their own property search by inputting their preferred parameters such as property type, number of bedrooms, bathrooms, minimum square footage and acreage. They can also search by street address and via virtual map. For more information, please visit http://janinestevens.com/



About Janine Stevens

