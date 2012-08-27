Palm Springs Real Estate Agent Janine Stevens Leads the Way in La Quinta Luxury Home Sales

Palm Springs, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2012 -- Palm Springs real estate occupies a unique niche in the radiant Coachella Valley of California, and no one knows luxury real estate there better than real estate expert Janine Stevens. Stevens sells more real estate in neighboring La Quinta than any other agent. She has also received numerous awards for successfully representing buyers and sellers of Palm Springs homes since 1989.



Stevens’ expertise is in selling golf course homes in country club communities in La Quinta, a surprising jewel in the pristine desert of southern California. She has established an impressively strong client base within PGA West, The Hideaway, Tradition Golf Club, and other La Quinta resort areas. As a leader among Palm Springs real estate agents, she also has extensive knowledge about the Desert Region and the communities in La Quinta that are not centered around golf and has numerous listings in those coveted neighborhoods as well. In addition, she has developed fine-tuned knowledge of the leasing and vacation rental markets in the southern California desert.



For her accomplishments, and as a top-producing agent in Coldwell Banker’s Desert Region, Stevens was the recipient of the Society of Excellence Award for 2010 and 2011. In 2011, she also won the President’s Premier Award, which is recognition of the top 1 percent of all Coldwell Banker sales associates.



Palm Springs real estate for sale and lease has a champion in Stevens, who grew up in the heart of the Coachella Valley. She has become the go-to agent among buyers and sellers of gorgeous, one-of-a-kind properties. That’s because she is well known for her outstanding customer service and meticulous attention to every detail of a real estate transaction.



Her business has grown so much in the past few years that her staff has grown, too. Stevens’ assistant is Sally Cole, who has held a real estate license for more than 20 years. Sally Cole, assistant to Janine Stevens is available to help out will all of their clients’ needs. From staging listing, showing homes to potential buyers or coordinating transaction, Sally is a vital part of Janine's team.



About Janine Stevens

Janine's clients benefit from her unparalleled experience and knowledge of the real estate market as well as her overall understanding and insight into the La Quinta area. It is her energetic, honest and hard-working approach to each and every transaction that earns her praise and respect from her colleagues and clients. For more information, please visit http://janinestevens.com.