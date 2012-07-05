Palmer Trinity School Alumnus Raises $34,000 for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

Palmetto Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Earlier this month, more than 200 PTS friends and families joined recent Palmer Trinity School graduate, Tony Schiappa Pietra'12, and his family—sisters Karina ’14 and Tiana ’17, and parents, Manuel and Debra—for the 2nd Annual Tony Trot 5K. During this event, participants walked and ran a modified course on the PTS South Campus to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).



Tony created the Tony Trot in 2010, after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Since its inception, this event has raised more than $34,000 for LLS. As it did last year, the 2nd Annual Tony Trot attracted participants from all over the world. This year alone, after only a few months of fundraising, this event raised more than $13,000 in donations and registration fees.



Special thanks to all those who came to walk, run, volunteer, donate or simply be a part of this memorable day. We would also like to thank our sponsors—Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables and Cutler Bay, Sage Dining, and Kings Bay Athletics—for their generous support.



On behalf of Palmer Trinity School, we wish Tony the best of luck as he heads off to his first semester of college this year. We look forward to seeing him, and all of our participants, back on campus for the 3rd Annual Tony Trot 5K next spring.



About Palmer Trinity School

Palmer Trinity School—a coeducational, Episcopal day school—provides a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum that integrates knowledge, compassion and social responsibility, an essential goal of the school’s mission. Palmer Trinity School serves students from a broad range of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in grades 6-12. For more information about the school, visit www.palmertrinity.org.