Palms at Sixth Avenue Will Be Launched in Mid April

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Palms @ Sixth Avenue realizes the allure of dwelling within ultimate luxury and privacy. The prestigious neighborhood of 32 freehold cluster landed houses expands along Sixth Avenue in District 10, creating a sophisticated yet tranquil home without drawing away from the hustle bustle of city living.



Located close to the prime Bukit Timah and Holland Road, Palms @ Sixth Avenue speaks the impeccable ease of being at the center of everything. Residents are exposed to various choices of amenities and lifestyle with the Holland Village, Star Vista Shopping Mall, and the happening Dempsey Hill only a distance away. Moreover, with Bukit Timah Road and major expressways connecting, Palms @ Sixth Avenue is a short drive away from Holland Road and hip places in town like the Orchard Road shopping haven, Central Business District, and Marina Bay Waterfront. Residents are also served by the upcoming Sixth Avenue MRT Station (Downtown Line due in 2015) that will practically connect them to any prime part of the city.



For those who long for everyday getaway, Palms @ Sixth Avenue makes it possible. Staying at home becomes a captivating experience with the collaboration of the breath-taking private oasis, the artistic contemporary design and efficient layouts, and also top quality furnishes and fittings that creates an embracing and mind-soothing atmosphere for precious moments like friends gathering or private time with the loved ones.



Beautifully developed by the reputable MCL Land, Palms @ Sixth Avenue is more than just a prestigious address. It spells a new way of living, where a perfect harmony of tranquility, luxury, and liveliness is served to the maximum level of each.



Palms @ Sixth Avenue new launch is strategically located within the prime District 10, one of the most sought-after residential areas in Singapore. With the world renowned Orchard Road right next door, the neighborhood is defined as the home for the classy and high end, indulging the desire of upper class living with everything within reach. Palms @ Sixth Avenue is also surrounded by other private and landed properties, promising a maximum level of privacy and tranquility for its residents.



Beautifully developed by the reputable MCL Land, Palms @ Sixth Avenue is exquisitely crafted with a breath-taking contemporary design, as signified by the touch of exquisite features like tall walls of glass and artistic kitchen and bath. Each unit of Palms @ Sixth Avenue is thoughtfully planned and designed to produce the most efficient layouts and functional space, filled only with the finest quality fittings and furnishes from well-known brands.



Limitless options of entertainment and lifestyle are surrounding the Palms cluster house. A 10-minute drive will take the residents to the Orchard Road, where great shopping malls and restaurants are all around. Residents of Palms @ Sixth Avenue can hit the nearby Holland Village for dining and supermarket, or head to the Cold Storage at Bukit Timah for daily groceries. For other forms of entertainment, feel free to hit the hip Dempsey Hill nearby for dining and chilling out, or go to the Botanical Garden nearby for a peaceful break from busy routine.



Traveling is surely a piece of cake for residents of Palms @ Sixth Avenue. They are in close proximity to Holland Road, taking them to places like Orchard Road, Central Business District, and Marina Bay Waterfront all within a few minutes of drive. Major expressways like PIE and CTE are nearby and public buses can be found along the Bukit Timah Road. Residents of Palms at Sixth Avenue can expect even an easier accessibility with the forthcoming Sixth Avenue MRT located only a short walk away (to be completed in 2015).



For families with school going children who are looking for an ideal home, all these schools are located within 2 km distance away from Palms @ Sixth Avenue: Hwa Chong International School (HCIS), Nanyang Girls’ School, Henry Park Primary School, Raffles Girls’ Primary School, St. Margaret Secondary School, ER International School, Canadian International School (Secondary), Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Institute of Management, Pei Hwa Presbytarian Primary School, Swiss School.



Most lands in Singapore are 99-year leasehold nowadays, turning a rare freehold development like Palms @ Sixth Avenue to a valuable investment. With such prestigious address surrounded by amenities and established schools, and also high quality of development brought by top developer, investors of Palms @ Sixth Avenue can expect high investment return in the future. Also count the upcoming Sixth Avenue MRT Station (Downtown Line due in 2015) that surely adds to the value.



