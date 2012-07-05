Palmter Trinity School Club in Miami Raises $15,000 for Autism Research

Palmetto Bay, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Dr. Michael Alessandri—Director of the University of Miami Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD)—visited Palmer Trinity School to collect a $15,000 check for autism research from the PTS Autism Club. Launched this year, the Palmer Trinity School Autism Club is a student organization made up of more than 20 students. Throughout the year, these students have worked hard to raise these funds through their 1st-annual "Ace for Autism" Tennis Tournament, coupon book sales, a flag football tournament and "Serve It Up"—a cookbook authored and sold by the PTS Autism Club, filled with recipes donated by friends and family of the tennis community. The club's President and Founder, Palmer Trinity School student Waleed Mneimneh '15, actively raises money for autism research in honor of his younger brother, Tarek, who is diagnosed with autism.



The club’s largest event of the year, the 1st-annual "Ace for Autism" Tennis Tournament and charity event, raised more than $11,000 for the University of Miami Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (UM-NSU CARD). Taking place on Saturday, April 28, 2012, at the Biltmore Tennis Center, this event attracted over 65 players, benefiting from more than 150 participants who helped support the cause. Registration for the event was $50 for adults and $30 for participants sixteen years of age or younger, and included adult and junior tournaments, lunch, a raffle and a silent auction. Though organized by the Palmer Trinity School Autism Club and their advisor, Sharon Williams, the tournament was run by one of the event sponsors, WAM Sports, an athletic management company. Additional sponsors included FIAT, Holabird Sports, AA Uniform and Mmm…Licious.



"Thank you to everyone who volunteered for, donated to, played in or supported the event," said Mneimneh. "Without all of you, none of this would have been possible."



About Palmer Trinity School

About Palmer Trinity School

Palmer Trinity School—a coeducational, Episcopal Miami private school—provides a rigorous college-preparatory curriculum that integrates knowledge, compassion and social responsibility, an essential goal of the school's mission. Palmer Trinity School serves students from a broad range of socio-economic, ethnic, and religious backgrounds in grades 6-12.