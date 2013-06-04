Pam Oakes Named Distinguished Entrepreneur Winner

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- Pam Oakes, National Automotive Authority and Owner of Pam's Motor City was selected as the 2013 Distinguished Entrepreneur winner. She was picked up in Florida Trend as well as News-Press and Gulfshore Business.



Pam began her auto repair business in 1995 and today she is the 2013 Distinguished Entrepreneur of Southwest Florida. She was selected among 30 nominees and four finalists.



The entrepreneurs award is intended to honor innovative business owners who are fighting to grow their successful businesses despite whatever challenges may come their way.



The event at the Cohen Center drew about 200 business and community leaders to share in the success stories.



Local and state media have been promoting Pam's award. To read more about Pam's win visit this link http://goo.gl/jxldO



About Pam Oakes

She is the 2008 Tire Review magazine "Top-Shop" runner-up award, nationwide, the 2008 Motorage magazine "Semi-Finalist" top-shop award, nationwide, the1999 Women's Board Car Care Council national award for "Car Care for the Clueless: Glove box Guide", revised, the 1999 Women's Board Car Care Council national award for "PAM: Pam's Automotive Minute" (a video, minute-long car care news segment - television version), the 2001 Women's Board Car Care Council national award for "2001 Hurricane Car Care Guide", and the 2006 Women's Board Car Care Council national award for "Empowered Woman's Car Care Guide". She also was named "Best Auto Repair" in (local) News-Press reader's poll for 15 years, "Best Auto Repair" in Child and Parent magazine (regional) for 2010, 2011, and "Best Auto Repair" in Senior Magazine (regional) for 2009. Pam has also received the 1999 Rotary International Four-Way Test Award and is the Author of "Car Care for the Clueless: Or How You Can 'Make Money' While Maintaining Your Vehicle", 2011. She is the Host of PAM: Pam's Automotive Minute - 60 second consumer auto throughout the US, each week as well as the Author of "Car Care for the Clueless: Successful Used Car Buying 101", 2012. Pam hosts a semi-monthly car care clinic for women, since 1996 and co-hosted with NASCAR star Bobby Allison on "How to Find an Automotive Center", 2001. She also host "Car Care for the Clueless: Becoming a Savvy, Car Consumer" video (February 2013 release date).



